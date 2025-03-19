Pope Francis stops using oxygen mask in latest positive update

Vatican City - Pope Francis has suspended the use of an oxygen mask, the Vatican said on Wednesday, adding that the 88-year-old's clinical condition was "improving" after more than one month in the hospital.

Pope Francis has suspended the use of an oxygen mask, the Vatican said on Wednesday, adding that the 88-year-old's clinical condition was "improving." © Tiziana FABI / AFP

The Argentine pope has been in Rome's Gemelli hospital since February 14, suffering from pneumonia in both lungs, but the Vatican has reported recent progress after earlier worries that his life could be at risk.

"The Holy Father's clinical conditions are confirmed to be improving," wrote the Vatican in a medical bulletin.

He has "suspended non-invasive mechanical ventilation and also reduced the need for high-flow oxygen therapy", it said, adding that there was progress in the pope's motor and respiratory physiotherapy.

The press office later cautioned, however, that suspension of the oxygen mask did not mean it could not be reintroduced further down the line, and added that Francis's discharge from the hospital was "not imminent".

Francis's pneumonia has not been "eliminated", but was "under control", it said.

Over the weekend, the Vatican said the Jesuit still required therapies to be administered from the hospital.

After a series of breathing attacks earlier in the pope's hospital stay, his breathing has improved over the past week, with the Vatican on Monday saying he was spending short moments breathing on his own.