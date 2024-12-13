Freed US journalist Evan Gershkovich details shadowy Russian agency behind arrest

Washington DC - US journalist Evan Gershkovich, detained by Russia last year before being exchanged in a prisoner swap, has revealed details about the agency allegedly responsible for his detention.

His first article for the Wall Street Journal since his 16th-month detention scrutinized the little-known Department for Counterintelligence Operations, which he reported is behind "the biggest wave of repression" in the country since the time of Joseph Stalin.

Known as the DKRO, it is responsible for the detention of Gershkovich and other Westerners as part of an operation that has grown dramatically over recent years, according to the report published Thursday by Gershkovich and three colleagues.

After being tasked with securing the release of Russian hit man Vadim Krasikov, jailed in Germany, the DKRO "accelerated a campaign of arresting American citizens," including Gershkovich, to use as "bait."

"The more we tugged at this simple question – who in Russia was arresting Americans? – the more we revealed the secret inner machinery that has made it possible for Putin to tighten the screws across Russia's 11 time zones," Gershkovich wrote.

Gershkovich was arrested on espionage charges during a reporting trip in March 2023 and held until a large East-West prisoner swap in August of this year.

His trial was held behind closed doors, and the charges were never substantiated. Gershkovich, the Journal, and the US government denied all accusations of espionage against him.