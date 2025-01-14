South Korea investigators arrive for latest attempt to arrest impeached president

Seoul, South Korea - Two vehicles belonging to South Korean investigators probing impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived outside his official residence early Wednesday as they prepared to execute a new arrest warrant, Yonhap News TV reported.

© ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP

It came as thousands of the embattled leader's die-hard supporters massed outside the presidential residence in the capital Seoul to protect Yoon, AFP reporters saw.

Yoon's short-lived December 3 imposition of martial law plunged the country into its worst political crisis in decades, after he directed soldiers to storm parliament in an unsuccessful attempt to stop lawmakers voting down his move.

"Two CIO vehicles have arrived in front of the [presidential] residence," Yonhap News TV reported, referring to the Corruption Investigation Office that is probing Yoon's declaration.

If the court-ordered warrant is successfully executed, Yoon would become the first sitting president in South Korean history to be arrested.

But a first attempt to arrest Yoon on January 3 failed after a tense hours-long standoff with his presidential guards, who refused to budge when investigators tried to execute their warrant.

A joint team of the CIO and police have since secured a new warrant and massed as many as 1,000 personnel for Wednesday's attempt to detain Yoon, according to local media reports.

They have also threatened to detain any guards who obstruct the sitting leader's arrest.

Personnel who appeared to be guarding the entrance from outsiders were seen walking from the residence towards its entrance gate early Wednesday, AFP reporters saw.

Supporters of Yoon were also heard chanting "illegal warrant!" while waving glow sticks and South Korean and American flags.