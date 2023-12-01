South Korea set to launch first spy satellite with SpaceX

Seoul, South Korea - South Korea will launch its first military spy satellite early Saturday on a SpaceX rocket, Seoul's defense ministry said, intensifying a space race on the peninsula after Pyongyang launched its first military eye in the sky last month.

South Korea is set to launch its first military satellite after North Korea did so last month. © 123RF/diy13

Seoul's reconnaissance satellite, carried by one of Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets, will lift off from the Vandenberg US Space Force Base in California at 3:19 Seoul time, a defense ministry official told reporters on Friday.



SpaceX released a photo of its Falcon 9 rocket erected vertically on the launch pad with the letters "KOREA" emblazoned across it.

If it is successfully put into orbit, South Korea will have acquired its first domestically-built spy satellite to monitor nuclear-armed North Korea.

Seoul plans to launch four additional spy satellites by the end of 2025 to bolster its reconnaissance capacity over the North.

Set to orbit between around 250 and 370 miles above the earth, Seoul's satellite is capable of detecting an object as small as "30 centimetres" (11.8 inches), according to the Yonhap news agency.

"Considering resolution and its capacity for Earth observation... our satellite technology ranks in the top five globally," the defense ministry official said, as quoted by Yonhap.