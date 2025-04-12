Taiwan begins negotiations with US over Trump's tariffs

Taipei, Taiwan - Taiwan 's government said Saturday it held first tariff discussions with the US and expected more talks to build "strong and stable" trade ties.

Taiwan's government said Saturday it held first tariff discussions with the US and expected more talks to build "strong and stable" trade ties. © Collage: CHENG Yu-chen / AFP & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te said Friday the island was on "the first negotiating list of the US government" as he seeks to shield its exporters from a 32% tariff.

US President Donald Trump this week postponed punishing levies on multiple trade partners, including Taiwan, for three months after trillions of dollars were wiped off global markets.

Trump has maintained a 10% blanket duty on most countries, but paused plans for steeper measures on others, except China.

Taiwan's Office of Trade Negotiations said in a statement that its officials held a video conference on Friday with "relevant US officials" without identifying them.

The two sides "exchanged views on Taiwan-US reciprocal tariffs, non-tariff trade barriers, and a number of other economic and trade issues including export controls", the statement said.

"Both sides look forward to conducting follow-up negotiations... in the near future and jointly building a strong and stable economic and trade relationship."

Taiwan currently faces a 10% tariff, and Lai said its talks would seek to strike a deal with Washington to bring that down to zero.

Taiwan's trade surplus with the US is the seventh highest of any country, reaching $73.9 billion in 2024.