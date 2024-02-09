US fires "self-defense" attacks against more Houthi targets in Yemen

Red Sea, Yemen – The US military confirmed Thursday its forces conducted multiple strikes against Houthi missile systems as the Yemen-based group prepared to launch attacks that threatened US Navy and merchant ships.

Ships in Yemen's Huthi-controlled port of Hodeida last year. © MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP

Beginning early Thursday Sanaa time, US Central Command forces "conducted seven self-defense strikes against four Houthi unmanned surface vessels (USV) and seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles that were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea," CENTCOM said in a statement posted on X.



"CENTCOM identified these missiles and USVs in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region," it said.

The statement came after CENTCOM said that it had also conducted strikes late Wednesday.

The strikes "will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels," it said.