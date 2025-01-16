Animals confiscated by Indian police turn out to be whole new species

Kolkata, India - A new species of pangolin may have been discovered after Indian police confiscated several animals from wildlife trackers and gave them to scientists for analysis.

When Indian police confiscated a number of pangolins they weren't expecting to discover and entirely new species. © Unsplash/Geranimo

After law enforcement officers seized a number of pangolins and pangolin scales from traffickers in India's northeast, they sent them in for forensic analysis.

When analyzing the DNA of the specimens, researchers discovered something unusual – while some of the scales were of the Chinese pangolin, others were something they had never seen before.

Confused, they tracked down the creature that the scales came from in Arunachal Pradiesh, a northern region of India wedged between China, Bhutan, and Myanmar.

After analyzing the animal, they realized that they'd just found a new subspecies of pangolin – the Manis indoburmanica, or the Indo-Burmese pangolin.