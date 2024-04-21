Baby gorilla Jameela reunites with new big brother and rest of zoo troop!

Cleveland, Ohio - Baby gorilla Jameela is getting along just fine with her brand-new family at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo !

Baby gorilla Jameela (l.) is getting along perfectly with her adoptive mom and new big brother, Kyembe! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@clemetzoo

On Saturday, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo shared a heartwarming video on Instagram featuring their beloved baby gorilla, Jameela.

The video shows Jameela's successful introduction to her adoptive mother, Fredrika – or Freddy – and the rest of the troop, including her new big brother, Kyembe.

Jameela, orphaned shortly after birth, has been thriving under her new mama's care. Clips in the video show the adorable baby nestled comfortably in Freddy's arms.

Later scenes show Jameela enjoying a ride on her adoptive mom's back while her brother Kyembe playfully hangs out nearby.

There's even a special shot that shows Freddy cuddling her new baby while holding Kyembe's hand, which sent fans over the edge.

"Freddy is a special soul," one wrote.

Another commenter who couldn't get enough of the special video wrote that Freddy is "mother of the year" and that Kyembe deserves some treats for being such a good brother.