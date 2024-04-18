Baby gorilla Jameela bongs with new mama in adorable Cleveland zoo update!

Baby gorilla Jameela has taken another big step in her new life at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, where she is bonding well with her adoptive mama!

By Jamie Grasse

Baby Gorilla Jameela is bonding with her new mama!
The gorilla team at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo took to Instagram with an amazing update on Jameela's integration into their gorilla troop.

Freddy, Jameela's foster mama, has really taken to the baby primate, and the feeling is mutual, as a series of amazing pics shows.

The photos show the two-month-old gorilla adorably clinging to Freddy's back, leading users to gush over the "Momma of the Year."

The Cleveland caregivers are also impressed with how the pair are bonding.

Animal Curator Dr. Elena Less described Jameela's second introduction to the subgroup as successful in the social media update. Freddy carried the baby gorilla most of the time, built her a nest, and even laid down with her.

Zoo sees encouraging nursing signs

Freddy carried Jameela constantly and even allowed her to nurse!
While these are significant bonding steps, one specific behavior thrilled the team.

"We were so excited to see Jameela nursing from Freddy," Dr. Less said.

"We are continuing to ask Freddy to bring her over for bottles as well and Freddie has been doing a great job of doing that."

The team will continue to monitor Jameela and the subgroup. They plan to bring Jameela's big-brother-to-be, Kyembe, and the rest of the troop together soon.

The exhibit will stay closed until the gorillas are ready for visitors.

