Baby gorilla Jameela bongs with new mama in adorable Cleveland zoo update!

Cleveland, Ohio - Baby gorilla Jameela has taken another big step in her new life at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo , where she is bonding well with her adoptive mama!

Baby Gorilla Jameela is bonding with her new mama! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@clemetzoo

The gorilla team at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo took to Instagram with an amazing update on Jameela's integration into their gorilla troop.

Freddy, Jameela's foster mama, has really taken to the baby primate, and the feeling is mutual, as a series of amazing pics shows.

The photos show the two-month-old gorilla adorably clinging to Freddy's back, leading users to gush over the "Momma of the Year."

The Cleveland caregivers are also impressed with how the pair are bonding.

Animal Curator Dr. Elena Less described Jameela's second introduction to the subgroup as successful in the social media update. Freddy carried the baby gorilla most of the time, built her a nest, and even laid down with her.