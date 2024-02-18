Baby kangaroo saved after being discovered by construction workers

Gippsland, Australia - Construction workers in Australia didn't immediately know what they were looking at in the garden, but when the pink thing started making odd sounds, the men knew it needed their help as soon as possible .

Construction workers discovered this helpless baby kangaroo in a garden in Australia. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Our Haven Wildlife Shelter Inc non profit

The men were working on a two-story house in Gippsland, Australia when one of them spotted the tiny thing in the garden.

Curious, he approached the creature.

"He said [he was] making a funny noise," Theresa Matthews, who works for Our Haven Wildlife Shelter, told The Dodo.

Eventually, the construction worker realized it was a very small baby kangaroo, known to experts as a "joey."

There was no sign of its mother, on whom the baby was desperately dependent at that age.

The man did exactly the right thing and alerted the local rescue center, which immediately sent an employee to rescue the helpless joey.

Fortunately, according to Theresa Matthews, who examined the baby afterwards, he had no injuries.