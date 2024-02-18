Baby kangaroo saved after being discovered by construction workers
Gippsland, Australia - Construction workers in Australia didn't immediately know what they were looking at in the garden, but when the pink thing started making odd sounds, the men knew it needed their help as soon as possible.
The men were working on a two-story house in Gippsland, Australia when one of them spotted the tiny thing in the garden.
Curious, he approached the creature.
"He said [he was] making a funny noise," Theresa Matthews, who works for Our Haven Wildlife Shelter, told The Dodo.
Eventually, the construction worker realized it was a very small baby kangaroo, known to experts as a "joey."
There was no sign of its mother, on whom the baby was desperately dependent at that age.
The man did exactly the right thing and alerted the local rescue center, which immediately sent an employee to rescue the helpless joey.
Fortunately, according to Theresa Matthews, who examined the baby afterwards, he had no injuries.
Baby kangaroo was in serious danger before being rescued
"[I] gave him a warm bottle, which he drank very well," Matthews said.
According to BBC Wildlife Magazine, kangaroo cubs spend the first six months of their lives in their mother's pouch, where they get everything they need: food, warmth, and safety.
If a very small joey gets outside, it is in great danger.
This makes it all the more important to alert animal rescuers immediately if you discover such a small kangaroo.
Although the little baby from Gippsland is now in good hands, he is not out of the woods yet, according to his caretaker.
"He has had a good drink but time will tell if we got him in time. Say your prayers for this little one just 1kg," Matthews wrote via Facebook.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Our Haven Wildlife Shelter Inc non profit