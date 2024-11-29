Baby orangutan had a difficult start in life – will the little one get a second chance?

Wareham, UK - Kiwi the baby orangutan was born in a Spanish zoo last December, but it soon became clear that the mother monkey would not accept her baby and refused to feed the newborn. What would become of Kiwi?

The other orangutans also refused to look after the new arrival – there was suddenly no room for Kiwi in the monkey enclosure!

Fortunately, the volunteers at Monkey World – a monkey sanctuary in England – had a place for the baby in their extensive facility.

The Dorset ape rescue center is home to over 250 primates, many of which were rescued from the worst possible conditions.

However, the animal's move from Spain to England posed a number of challenges for those involved.

Flying was out of the question for the baby monkey, as the excitement would have been too great.

A solution was found, according to the volunteers, with the shipping company P&O Ferries agreeing to sponsor the transport.

But until then, Kiwi had to be bottle-fed by humans – without the company of fellow orangutans.