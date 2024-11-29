Baby orangutan had a difficult start in life – will the little one get a second chance?
Wareham, UK - Kiwi the baby orangutan was born in a Spanish zoo last December, but it soon became clear that the mother monkey would not accept her baby and refused to feed the newborn. What would become of Kiwi?
The other orangutans also refused to look after the new arrival – there was suddenly no room for Kiwi in the monkey enclosure!
Fortunately, the volunteers at Monkey World – a monkey sanctuary in England – had a place for the baby in their extensive facility.
The Dorset ape rescue center is home to over 250 primates, many of which were rescued from the worst possible conditions.
However, the animal's move from Spain to England posed a number of challenges for those involved.
Flying was out of the question for the baby monkey, as the excitement would have been too great.
A solution was found, according to the volunteers, with the shipping company P&O Ferries agreeing to sponsor the transport.
But until then, Kiwi had to be bottle-fed by humans – without the company of fellow orangutans.
Baby orangutan finally arrives at ape sanctuary in the UK
Almost eleven months later, the little one has finally arrived at her new home.
With two carers in tow, the baby ape boarded the P&O Liberté ferry in Calais, France. Pictures show Kiwi happily snacking on pieces of apple as she makes herself comfortable on a first-class seat.
After a good 90 minutes, the exciting crossing of the English Channel was over.
The other apes have accepted the new arrival, according to the volunteers from Monkey World.
Orangutan lady Oshine, who was rescued from the clutches of unscrupulous animal traders in 2010, lovingly looks after her "foster child."
Kiwi can be seen romping and playing with Sibu, who is only a few months younger.
Orangutans are acutely threatened with extinction.
According to the WWF, 120,000 animals were still living in the wild in 2008, and by 2025 there could be fewer than 50,000.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@MonkeyWorld & MonkeyWorld