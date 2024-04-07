Baby owl's reaction to stuffed toy melts rescuers' hearts!
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - A little owl found alone on a golf course in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, melted his rescuers' hearts with his reaction to a stuffed animal.
Raven Ridge Wildlife Center animal rescuers were quick to answer a call about a baby owl found alone on a golf course in Pennsylvania.
Once they got the young bird to safety at their facility, they gave him a stuffed owl. The baby took the toy animal immediately, and he was clearly happy to have another owl to cuddle!
"It's comforting to them," wildlife rehabilitator Tracie Young told The Dodo.
Rescuers don't want their charges to imprint on humans, so they have various tactics to make their rescue birds feel more comfortable.
"We'll start hanging pictures [of owls] inside the incubator," she explained. "So, he can start identifying [them] as his vision [is] developing. He's going to start focusing in. And we don't want him to focus on people."
Raven Ridge Wildlife Center hopes to release baby owl back into the wild
The Raven Ridge Wildlife Center has a plan for their adorable feathered friend.
When the baby is ready, it will join Pharaoh, an adult rescue owl, who is an experienced foster parent for orphaned baby owls.
"Pharaoh is an excellent caretaker," the organization wrote on Facebook and added, "We are confident that the baby owl will receive the best care possible under his guidance."
"[Pharaoh] does a great job," Young said. "And when we release those babies, they are ready to go. They want nothing to do with people."
Rescuers are confident that with the help of his animal trainer, the owlet will take to the skies again in no time.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Raven Ridge Wildlife Center