Baby owl's reaction to stuffed toy melts rescuers' hearts!

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - A little owl found alone on a golf course in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, melted his rescuers' hearts with his reaction to a stuffed animal .

This baby owl was rescued on a golf course and has since bonded with a stuffed animal. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Raven Ridge Wildlife Center

Raven Ridge Wildlife Center animal rescuers were quick to answer a call about a baby owl found alone on a golf course in Pennsylvania.

Once they got the young bird to safety at their facility, they gave him a stuffed owl. The baby took the toy animal immediately, and he was clearly happy to have another owl to cuddle!

"It's comforting to them," wildlife rehabilitator Tracie Young told The Dodo.

Rescuers don't want their charges to imprint on humans, so they have various tactics to make their rescue birds feel more comfortable.

"We'll start hanging pictures [of owls] inside the incubator," she explained. "So, he can start identifying [them] as his vision [is] developing. He's going to start focusing in. And we don't want him to focus on people."