Baby squirrels found under hood of a car – but where's their mother?

Massapequa, New York - This car owner wasn't all that surprised when his engine wouldn't start. When he and a mechanic took a look under the hood a short time later, however, he was met with a whole family of baby animals !

The car had been standing around for a long time – nature knew how to take advantage of this. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@wildliferehab_kl

Somehow, nature had made its way into the SUV, as the engine was littered with a leafy nest for a family of squirrels.

The mechanic was amazed to discover that a total of six baby squirrels had made their home under the leaves. One by one, he and the owner of the car took the little ones out of the car and into a box.

After all, the engine had to be cleaned, and the vehicle had to be made roadworthy again.

But what was to become of the cute animals – and where was their mother?

The car owner picked up the phone and called local wildlife rescuer Karenlynn Stracher to ask her for advice. Luckily, she knew just what to do!