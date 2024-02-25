Badger burglar goes rogue in "chaos" rampage: "Something from a horror show"

Ryde, UK - A family in the United Kingdom returned home after their vacation to find their house totally trashed. The mysterious home wrecker turned out to be a wild animal , specifically a badger with a taste for destruction.

The Glazier family returned to their home on the Isle of Wight last Wednesday to find a shocking sight.

Charlotte Glazier initially thought they'd fallen victim to a burglary.

"All the doors of the cupboards were open, all the porridge oats were on the floor," she told the BBC. "I went into the pantry area and there was a hole in the door."

She described the scene as "something from a horror show."

Further up the stairs, Glazier and her family found scratch marks on the walls. The critter had ripped electrical outlets from the walls.

Chairs in her bedroom were also chewed on, the sheets of her bed had been torn off, and a cot had been pulled from the wardrobe.

"It was just chaos," Glazier said.