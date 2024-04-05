Beluga whale bites woman during underwater shoot in concerning video

Yunnan, China - A disturbing video from a Chinese aquarium has sparked a major debate about how safe the booked encounters between humans and animals really are .

A woman was attacked by beluga whales during an underwater shoot in a Chinese aquarium. © Screenshot/Facebook/China Cetacean Alliance

The incident – which took place last November at the Stone Forest Ice and Snow World in Yunnan, China – has now been made public by animal rights activists from the China Cetacean Alliance (CCA).

In the video, a woman can be seen swimming in an aquarium containing two beluga whales for an underwater photo shoot.

While the woman is being photographed underwater by a diving photographer, one of the beluga whales suddenly attacks.



Without hesitation, the animal takes the woman's entire head into its mouth for a few seconds, tearing a wig from her head.

The woman then swims to the surface in panic to escape the whale.

But the sea creature has not had enough – it repeatedly attacks the helpless woman, biting at her legs and billowing skirt.