Bunny nibbiling berries breaks the internet - with a trick!

A TikTok clip of an adorable little brown bunny chowing down on strawberries has officially wowed the internet. But exactly how the animal's strawberries appear to be growing has TikTokers officially confused.

This little bunny looks like it's eating fruit from a strawberry tree, but is this viral video really fooling TikTok? © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/tianyuanmengchong

In the heart-melting clip, a tiny bunny perches on a tree stump stands on its hind legs and nibbles on strawberries.

The little one keeps on munching until it hiccups and lets out a cute squeak.

No wonder the internet loves it!

The 11-second video has gone viral like a supernova, boasting an awe-inspiring 89.6 million views and counting. It's also received over seven million likes.

In other words, the internet is clearly here for this berry biting bunny.

But many an eagle-eyed commenter was perplexed by how the strawberries appeared to be growing larger in the clip. If you look closely, it looks like the perfectly ripe fruit are rapidly increasing in size on their small tree.

Is this an optical illusion, or an editing trick?