Bunny nibbiling berries breaks the internet - with a trick!
A TikTok clip of an adorable little brown bunny chowing down on strawberries has officially wowed the internet. But exactly how the animal's strawberries appear to be growing has TikTokers officially confused.
In the heart-melting clip, a tiny bunny perches on a tree stump stands on its hind legs and nibbles on strawberries.
The little one keeps on munching until it hiccups and lets out a cute squeak.
No wonder the internet loves it!
The 11-second video has gone viral like a supernova, boasting an awe-inspiring 89.6 million views and counting. It's also received over seven million likes.
In other words, the internet is clearly here for this berry biting bunny.
But many an eagle-eyed commenter was perplexed by how the strawberries appeared to be growing larger in the clip. If you look closely, it looks like the perfectly ripe fruit are rapidly increasing in size on their small tree.
Is this an optical illusion, or an editing trick?
Silly rabbit: Tricks are for kids (...and strawberries don't grow on trees, TikTok!)
While many TikTokers user gushed over the cute-as-pie bunny, thousands more commented on the "strawberry tree."
Some naive users asked where they could get one. More botanically inclined TikTokers pointed out the oddity.
"Blasphemy!! Where did this mythical strawberry tree come from?" wrote one. Another sarcastically quipped, "Ah yes the classic strawberry tree. A true garden staple."
Forager Alexis Nikole, aka TikTok's famous "Black Forager," made a stitch explaining that these beautiful berries do not grow on trees.
"In fact, they grow on the ground," she sang along to the vid.
According to the encyclopedia Britannica, strawberry plants do not grow vertically, but "are low-growing herbaceous plants with a fibrous root system."
The only way to have a plant like the one in the viral vid is to buy some berries and stick them onto to some small shrubbery.
Or make a clever video edit, of course.
Yet, it doesn't seem to matter much to users that there's no such thing as a strawberry tree. The brown bunny in the clip is real, and there are many more clips of him chowing down adorably.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/tianyuanmengchong