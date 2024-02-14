Abandoned kittens get roadside assistance and lucky second chance

California - A California woman happened to glance out her car window and spotted two little cats perched on a discarded cardboard box. She decided to stop to investigate and ended up saving a whole litter of kittens!

A whole litter of abandoned kittens were found by an observant – and compassionate – driver! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@davidloop65

Taking an alternative route to her appointment turned this woman into a kitten rescuer.

She was driving when she spotted a box with two kittens on top all alone on the sidewalk.

"I never go this way," the woman told David Loop, founder of the rescue organization Sierra Pacific Furbabies.

"The box was sitting here, halfway open. There [were] two kittens on top and two inside. And then they ran!"

The woman says she was shocked to find little eyes staring at her from behind the box flap, as The Dodo reported.

She quickly called her husband to come help and the pair did their best to wrangle the kittens for the next 45 minutes. While they were able to catch one, another disappeared down a hole!

In the end, they opted to call in professional animal rescuer David Loop.