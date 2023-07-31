Cat becomes permanently "grumpy" after losing front teeth

Washington DC - This cat may have lost her front teeth, but she's gained quite an adorable - yet permanently "grumpy" - look!

Precious the cat has quite a unique look after losing her front teeth while playing. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/precious.the.meow

As Newsweek reports, Precious was made famous thanks to the sister of her owner, Mary Kate.

On Reddit, her sister shared a photo of Precious with the caption, "My sister's cat lost her top canine teeth and this is her permanent face now."

Shortly after, the post received more than 47,000 positive votes and nearly 800 delighted comments, but most importantly, fans demanded more photos and videos of the kitty.

So, Mary Kate began posting hilarious snaps of Precious and her trademark smile on Instagram.

Speaking with Newsweek, Mary Kate revealed how the cat's pout came to be. "She knocked her teeth out playing. She likes to run around and slide into walls and furniture," the owner explained.

Mary Kate assured readers that Precious is not affected by the injury, saying, "Losing her teeth has not impacted her life one bit. The vet said if it didn't impact her life, then she is fine without them and said nothing else was wrong."

