Cat caught in terrifying encounter with venomous snake!

Brisbane, Australia - The owner of an elderly cat from Australia experienced a huge nightmare when she looked outside her front door: her beloved pet was fighting for its life before her eyes!

A cat named Mabel was nearly killed by a brown snake before her owner rescued her. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Rebecca Daynes

Owner Rebecca Daynes was not going to give up her beloved cat without a fight.

"Yesterday we found Mabel with an Eastern Brown snake tightly coiled around her neck," the Brisbane native wrote via her Facebook profile on Wednesday.

As if a snake alone wasn't bad enough, the reptile in question is the second most venomous land snake in the world!

According to In-Australia.com, its bite is also potentially fatal to humans and must be treated immediately with an antivenom to prevent deadly consequences.

Despite the risks, Rebecca didn't hesitate for a second and reached for the nearest "weapon."

"In an adrenaline-filled haze I managed to unravel it myself with a pair of kitchen tongs," she revealed.

Before rescuing her cat, she took a photo so that she could clearly identify the snake afterward. In the picture, you can see the feline with the reptile wrapped menacingly tight around her neck.