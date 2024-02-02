Cat caught in terrifying encounter with venomous snake!
Brisbane, Australia - The owner of an elderly cat from Australia experienced a huge nightmare when she looked outside her front door: her beloved pet was fighting for its life before her eyes!
Owner Rebecca Daynes was not going to give up her beloved cat without a fight.
"Yesterday we found Mabel with an Eastern Brown snake tightly coiled around her neck," the Brisbane native wrote via her Facebook profile on Wednesday.
As if a snake alone wasn't bad enough, the reptile in question is the second most venomous land snake in the world!
According to In-Australia.com, its bite is also potentially fatal to humans and must be treated immediately with an antivenom to prevent deadly consequences.
Despite the risks, Rebecca didn't hesitate for a second and reached for the nearest "weapon."
"In an adrenaline-filled haze I managed to unravel it myself with a pair of kitchen tongs," she revealed.
Before rescuing her cat, she took a photo so that she could clearly identify the snake afterward. In the picture, you can see the feline with the reptile wrapped menacingly tight around her neck.
Elderly cat was easy prey for deadly snake
"It has been 24 hours and so far Mabel hasn't shown any symptoms or signs of distress," Rebecca shared.
The four-legged friend is "still not completely out of the woods," but her owners are "hopeful."
As News.com.au reports, Mabel is no spring chicken and is "old, frail and with a brain tumor," which unfortunately slows her down. Nevertheless, she keeps escaping from the house – as she did that day.
The cat had probably laid down in the sun as usual and waited for someone to open the door for her again, making her easy prey for the deadly snake.
After the incident, owner Rebecca is not only glad that her beloved cat survived the attack, as she too was in harm's way. "I'm very grateful I didn't get bitten either," she added.
Mabel learned little from the attack, by the way. The very next morning, the kitten tried to get outside again!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Rebecca Daynes