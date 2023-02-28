Cat conquers TikTok with its adorable babysitting antics
Warning, this content may be too cute to handle! A TikTok vid featuring a cat named Loa and her new human baby buddy is melting the hearts of millions.
In the now-viral TikTok clip, the calico cat can't take her eyes off the sleeping infant in the crib.
While standing on her hind legs, she stretches her arm towards the baby, and ever so carefully gives it a little paw pat on the behind. It's as if the feline is checking on the baby boo.
With its curiosity not fully satisfied, the cat then shimmies to the left to get a better look at the tiny tyke. It's simply too sweet.
TikTok users are all about the adorable clip and it boasts three million views, with thousands of people gushing over the animal interaction in the comments.
TikTok loves how this cat takes care of the baby
As one pointed out, this feline's instincts definitely come from the right place: "Obviously takes babysitting duty very seriously."
The cat's caring curiosity is super sweet, and as animal expert Wendy Diamond told Newsweek, introducing your pets to your baby is an important moment.
"At the end of the day, introducing cats to newborn babies is all about creating a happy and harmonious household," the expert explained.
Wendy also suggested that pet owners don't surprise their animals with their babies. Instead, she recommends letting your pet get a whiff of their new family member before they actually meet, either through the baby's blanket or through clothing. Then, when it's time for your loves to meet, you should make sure the cat's claws are trimmed and that you're holding the newborn.
Loa has clearly met the babe in the crib before, and as another vid from her owner proves, these two are buddies.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/loathecat