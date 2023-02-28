Cat conquers TikTok with its adorable babysitting antics

Warning, this content may be too cute to handle! A TikTok vid featuring a cat named Loa and her new human baby buddy is melting the hearts of millions.

This cat can't stop staring at the baby sleeping in its crib, and TikTokers are here for it! © Screenshot/TikTok/loathecat

In the now-viral TikTok clip, the calico cat can't take her eyes off the sleeping infant in the crib.

While standing on her hind legs, she stretches her arm towards the baby, and ever so carefully gives it a little paw pat on the behind. It's as if the feline is checking on the baby boo.

With its curiosity not fully satisfied, the cat then shimmies to the left to get a better look at the tiny tyke. It's simply too sweet.

TikTok users are all about the adorable clip and it boasts three million views, with thousands of people gushing over the animal interaction in the comments.