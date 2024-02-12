Cat crasher! Kitten interrupts wedding and the couple's viral reaction is priceless

A couple's outdoor wedding ceremony took an unexpected turn when a cat's meows disrupted the groom's vows. TikTokers think it's feline fun and "the cat disruption system" at its best.

As Matt (l.) was about to say his vows, a stray kitten appeared in the forest to disrupt the occasion. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/gatsby.and.daisy

As TikTokers Matt and Cara were exchanging marriage vows, their wedding ceremony was interrupted by loud meowing from the woods behind the altar.

The wedding party quickly realized what was making the racket: The yowls were coming from a little gray cat.

A TikTok video of the groom's vows being disrupted and the wedding party's response now boasts over 15 million views.

"POV: a stray kitten crashes your wedding," the clip is captioned. "The cat distrubtion [sic] system was working overtime for this one!"

The cat's disruption of the heartfelt ceremony made many, including the bride and groom, burst out laughing. The groom Matt later admitted to Wamiz that he was initially really annoyed that widespread giggling distracted from his speech.

When Matt realized what was happening, he told everyone, "I have to stop this because of the cat."

Per the video, the cat quieted down after Matt finished his vows and was nowhere to be found. The couple, a pair of cat lovers, decided to laugh it off – until the venue staff caught the kitten.