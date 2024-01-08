Cat delights TikTok with adorably impassioned piano performance: "a child prodigy"

Goose the sweet grey cat's now-viral video has millions of TikTokers freaking out over his adorable – and downright impressive – piano skills!

By Steffi Feldman

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Goose the cat has millions of TikTokers freaking out over his adorable (and downright impressive) piano skills!

Goose the cat has millions of TikTokers freaking out over his adorable (and downright impressive) piano skills!

Move over, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish – Goose is here to steal your stans.

The viral clip has been viewed over 7.8 million times and counting since it was first shared to TikTok on December 28.

In the video, a grey cat named Goose sits on a piano bench pawing away at the instrument's keys. His human, Rebecca, films the maestro from afar.

The grand finale comes when Goose straight-up strolls across the piano keys with all four legs. Bravissimo!

Rebecca hilariously captioned the clip, "My son, Goose. A child prodigy." Hard agree, Rebecca.

Cat's piano performance gives TikTok commenters a lot to say!

According to a follow-up video, a debut album may take a while seeing as Goose is extremely busy sitting in sinks.
The video's comments section is flooded with Goose's devoted new fans!

One commenter noted that the kitty is "In his Aristocats era" with another writing that "he didn't have to show off with the four-paw ending but I'm glad he did."

A third user asked, "Just a thought, has this ever happened at night? I'd be so scared if I just heard the piano playing."

"I need an album release thank you," wrote another.

According to a follow-up video, a debut album may take a while, however.

Goose is extremely busy sitting in sinks, as it turns out. Understandable – we've all been there.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@rebecca88833

