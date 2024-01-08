Cat delights TikTok with adorably impassioned piano performance: "a child prodigy"

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Goose the cat has millions of TikTokers freaking out over his adorable (and downright impressive) piano skills!

Move over, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish – Goose is here to steal your stans.

The viral clip has been viewed over 7.8 million times and counting since it was first shared to TikTok on December 28.

In the video, a grey cat named Goose sits on a piano bench pawing away at the instrument's keys. His human, Rebecca, films the maestro from afar.



The grand finale comes when Goose straight-up strolls across the piano keys with all four legs. Bravissimo!

Rebecca hilariously captioned the clip, "My son, Goose. A child prodigy." Hard agree, Rebecca.