Cat-dog sibling rivalry takes a surprising turn when tragedy strikes

By Christian Norm

Spain - A cat named Horus and a dog named Coco live under the same roof, squabbling more than they cuddle. But when tragedy struck, all that changed – to the awe of TikTok users.

This cat named Horus and dog named Coco had a kind of antagonistic relationship until tragedy struck. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/andreafitoo When Andrea Fito and her family adopted a puppy named Coco, her orange cat Horus wasn't pleased.

"From day one, Horus would look for Coco to play tricks on her," Andrea told The Dodo. Horus wasn't thrilled that he was no longer the only pet in the house and became a bully. But Coco, a rowdy puppy, refused to let the cat best her. Andrea explained that the two developed a kind of antagonistic playmate relationship, saying, "They are always looking for each other to have a play-fight." As soon as the two animals had found their groove, tragedy struck and Coco got sick.

TikTok clip of this dog and cat cuddling touches millions

When Coco the dog got sick, Horus the cat began to cuddle and take care of him. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/andreafitoo The young dog had parvovirus, a potentially life-threatening disease. Though there is a vaccine, Coco had yet to get her shot. Luckily, they realized Coco was sick early enough and could get the pup the treatment she needed. The day before Coco went to the vet for treatment, Horus suddenly started cuddling with the dog and playing nurse. "Horus was sad that Coco was sick," explained Andrea. "He really surprised me. This wasn't his typical behavior at all. He went from always fighting to understanding that Coco was very sick." The cat stopped swatting at the dog and started cuddling Coco while she healed. A TikTok clip of the cat taking care of his canine friend went viral and boasts over eight million views. Andrea said that now that Coco is "fat and healthy," she is back to fighting with Horus. "I haven't seen that same affection between them since then, but I know if something were to happen again, Horus would go right back to it," she added.