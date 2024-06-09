Cat or werewolf? Kitty has the internet in awe over spooky appearance
London, UK - This kitty named Puck doesn't look like your classic house cat, and his followers love it.
Puck lives with his human, Russell Dean Stone, in London.
Puck isn't your classic feline, and he's got quite a following on Instagram.
He boasts big yellow eyes, a skinny tail, almost hairless ears, and gray fur with bald patches.
His fans think he looks just like a scrawny werewolf!
Russell, a British artist, adopted the odd-looking cat in December and has been sharing updates about his pet on Instagram ever since.
Puck belongs to a special breed called a Lykoi. Per Petmed, Lykoi roughly translates to "wolf cat" in Greek.
Wolf cat is a pretty good description of Puck's wild looks!
Lykoi cats give off werewolf vibes
Lykoi cats are a newer breed. Per zooplus.com, they resulted from the breeding of Sphynx cats in Tennessee. Their unique look is the result of a natural genetic mutation.
It was then discovered that this abnormal growth was part of a recessive genetic mutation, albeit different from that of hairless Sphynx cats.
After their discovery, Lykoi cats were crossed with black felines in hopes of getting kittens that looked even more werewolf-like.
Lykoi cats are said to be quite playful and affectionate, and some owners compare their behavior to that of dogs.
Like most cats of this unique breed, Puck doesn't have a lot of hair and lacks an undercoat. He's sensitive to temperature and has to be kept warm. His owner has even gotten him a fashionable black sweater.
Puck is one adorable cat – and ready for Halloween all year round!
