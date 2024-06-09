Cat or werewolf? Kitty has the internet in awe over spooky appearance

London, UK - This kitty named Puck doesn't look like your classic house cat , and his followers love it.

Is this animal really a cat? The internet thinks it looks like a scrawny werewolf. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Puck the Lykoi

Puck lives with his human, Russell Dean Stone, in London.



Puck isn't your classic feline, and he's got quite a following on Instagram.

He boasts big yellow eyes, a skinny tail, almost hairless ears, and gray fur with bald patches.

His fans think he looks just like a scrawny werewolf!

Russell, a British artist, adopted the odd-looking cat in December and has been sharing updates about his pet on Instagram ever since.

Puck belongs to a special breed called a Lykoi. Per Petmed, Lykoi roughly translates to "wolf cat" in Greek.

Wolf cat is a pretty good description of Puck's wild looks!