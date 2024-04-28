Cat searches for late sister before owner shows him heartbreaking sight

Ontario, Canada - A cat named Texas Ranger wandered through his home for days as he searched for his beloved feline sister, Timber. Finally, his owner took him behind the house to show him the sad truth.

Texas Ranger (l.) searched for his sister, Timber, for days before his owner took him to her grave. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@growuptobekind

Rae Anne Skillen had built a grave there for the cat who died on April 21.

She filmed this moment and uploaded it to TikTok earlier this week, breaking viewers' hearts by the dozen.

In the clip, the fifteen-year-old cat can first be seen looking for Timber.

Next, his owner shows him the way, which is then followed by a few photos from the time the two pets spent together.

Finally, the touching clip ends with a photo showing Texas Ranger sitting directly at the grave of his best furry friend. The poor cat had died of liver failure at the age of ten.

Now, the cats' owner has spoken with Newsweek to share some more devastating details of their story.