Cat searches for late sister before owner shows him heartbreaking sight

A cat wandered through his home for days as he searched for his feline sister, Timber. Finally, his owner took him behind the house to show him the sad truth.

By Christian Norm

Ontario, Canada - A cat named Texas Ranger wandered through his home for days as he searched for his beloved feline sister, Timber. Finally, his owner took him behind the house to show him the sad truth.

Texas Ranger (l.) searched for his sister, Timber, for days before his owner took him to her grave.
Texas Ranger (l.) searched for his sister, Timber, for days before his owner took him to her grave.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@growuptobekind

Rae Anne Skillen had built a grave there for the cat who died on April 21.

She filmed this moment and uploaded it to TikTok earlier this week, breaking viewers' hearts by the dozen.

In the clip, the fifteen-year-old cat can first be seen looking for Timber.

Next, his owner shows him the way, which is then followed by a few photos from the time the two pets spent together.

Finally, the touching clip ends with a photo showing Texas Ranger sitting directly at the grave of his best furry friend. The poor cat had died of liver failure at the age of ten.

Now, the cats' owner has spoken with Newsweek to share some more devastating details of their story.

Cat mourns the loss of his late sister

Texas Ranger sat by the grave of his beloved late sister in the heartbreaking clip.
Texas Ranger sat by the grave of his beloved late sister in the heartbreaking clip.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@growuptobekind

According to the report, the old cat should have known that he would not find Timber anywhere.

"Texas knew his sister was very ill and was with her every step of the way through life and death," his owner said.

She and her cat would sit with Timber for hours when she was in the last stages of her life.

And yet: "He still looks for her, cries real tears, and spends time in all her favorite spots. He is very grief-stricken," the Canadian said.

The heart-wrenching farewell has earned over 1.2 million views, with many users sharing their grief in the comments.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@growuptobekind

