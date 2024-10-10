Cat sees photo of her dead brother on laptop – what happens next is heartbreaking

Germany - The pain you feel when you lose someone important takes a while to heal, and this viral video shows that cats also feel the sting of grief.

Even months later, Maggie the cat still obviously appears to sorely miss her brother Francis. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@francisandmaggie

Melina can't help but film everyday life with her cats – the kitties are just too cute!

Her followers are particularly taken with her cat Francis.

The four-legged friend was discovered by construction workers in 2010 and brought to an animal rescue center where Melina finally fell in love with the special cat.

Francis had dwarfism, a condition that disrupts the development of cartilage. This prevents the cat from growing bigger than the size of a kitten.

Apart from his diminutive size, however, the genetic abnormality would also affect the sweet cat's life expectancy. According to a vet, Francis would only have five to six years to live.

Fortunately, the four-legged friend knew nothing of this sad prognosis and enjoyed his feline life with Melina to the fullest and for considerably more years than expected.

Francis the cat died last July at the age of 14.

Even though Melina had been able to spend much more time with her beloved friend than she'd ever imagined, saying goodbye to him was still very difficult.

The same was true for her other cat Maggie, who had been a sister to Francis.