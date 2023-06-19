Cat's dramatic fall has millions laughing at epic fail
Kansas City, Missouri - A hysterical video of a fluffy orange cat named Ezra attempting to climb a ladder has delighted the internet as TikTok users can't stop laughing over his owners' reaction!
Stacey Brown from Kansas City, Missouri was working around the house when she discovered her fluffy orange cat slowly climbing up a ladder outside.
As the now-viral TikTok video shows, Stacey was amused and began filming. But as Ezra dares to climb higher, she gets nervous and alerts her husband.
Stacey tells him to go outside and rescue the climbing cat. But he isn't as amused and snaps at the cat to get down.
"Don't make him jump," Stacey exclaims, worried about the cat's fate. But her hubby keeps it up.
Ezra then tries to follow his owner's orders. He turns around on the latter, fails, and falls through the rungs onto the ground.
The dramatic clip ends as the cat plummets and Stacey drops her phone.
The cat is fine – but this TikToker's husband is in trouble
Ending the mystery as to what actually happened after the camera stopped rolling, Stacey told Newsweek the cat survived his fall and was luckily unharmed.
"Ezra is perfectly fine," she said, "and continues to cause a little bit of mischief wherever he goes."
This also isn't the first time the cat has tried to climb something too high for him to handle.
TikTok users feel for Ezra and his plight, dubbing him "Poor Baby" in the comments section.
More than a few blamed the cat's fall on her husband's commands and believe he scared the fluffy feline.
A few even joked that Stacey's "husband did not understand the assignment" and that his failure to rescue the cat are grounds for divorce. Stacey chimed in and added that while the cat was ok, while her husband was in trouble.
Almost 3 million TikTok users have seen the kitty clip and 380,000 have liked it. Hopefully, the orange cat and Stacey's husband have learned their respective lessons.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/ezra_baby1