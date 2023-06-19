Cat's dramatic fall has millions laughing at epic fail

Kansas City, Missouri - A hysterical video of a fluffy orange cat named Ezra attempting to climb a ladder has delighted the internet as TikTok users can't stop laughing over his owners' reaction!

This cat's dramatic fall has millions laughing on TikTok. © Screenshot/TikTok/ezra_baby1

Stacey Brown from Kansas City, Missouri was working around the house when she discovered her fluffy orange cat slowly climbing up a ladder outside.

As the now-viral TikTok video shows, Stacey was amused and began filming. But as Ezra dares to climb higher, she gets nervous and alerts her husband.

Stacey tells him to go outside and rescue the climbing cat. But he isn't as amused and snaps at the cat to get down.

"Don't make him jump," Stacey exclaims, worried about the cat's fate. But her hubby keeps it up.

Ezra then tries to follow his owner's orders. He turns around on the latter, fails, and falls through the rungs onto the ground.

The dramatic clip ends as the cat plummets and Stacey drops her phone.