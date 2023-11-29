Cat's shocking return to shelter after adoption breaks hearts
Atlanta, Georgia - After a shelter cat finally found her forever home, she was abruptly returned by her new owners for a heartbreaking reason.
The poor animal came to the Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters in Atlanta, Georgia, in the summer and had to stay there for quite a while.
Thankfully, at the end of September, a family had come to take the cat, who was named Mama, home.
But just six weeks later, the new owner turned up at the shelter to give the four-legged friend back.
The unexpected situation hit rescue workers right in the heart, and they soon decided to share Mama's heartwrenching story on TikTok.
"I'm a little bit sad and confused why I'm back at the shelter," the captions read under a clip of the sweet cat. "I'm sorry to my previous adopters for being too playful with their other cat."
"I was trying my best... I was just so happy to be in a home of my own," her story continued.
Mama the cat is still waiting for her new forever home
As the video gained traction online, adoption counselor Deanna Woo-Alba shed light on Mama's tale in a conversation with Newsweek.
"Her reason for return was unfortunately due to the other cat in the home not wanting anything to do with her, despite Mama's efforts to be playful," she explained.
The animal shelter always explains to potential adopters that cats sometimes need a longer period of time to acclimate to their new homes.
However, Woo-Alba noted, "We also always accept our previously adopted cats back at our shelter and appreciate when adopters understand that what they initially signed up for was just too much handle."
Despite the buzz on TikTok, Mama has yet to find a new home.
Nevertheless, the shelter is optimistic this furry friend will find a new owner soon.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@atlmotherofkittens