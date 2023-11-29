Cat's shocking return to shelter after adoption breaks hearts

Atlanta, Georgia - After a shelter cat finally found her forever home, she was abruptly returned by her new owners for a heartbreaking reason.

This cat was sadly returned to the shelter for being "too playful" with her owner's other cat. © Screenshot/TikTok/@atlmotherofkittens

The poor animal came to the Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters in Atlanta, Georgia, in the summer and had to stay there for quite a while.

Thankfully, at the end of September, a family had come to take the cat, who was named Mama, home.

But just six weeks later, the new owner turned up at the shelter to give the four-legged friend back.

The unexpected situation hit rescue workers right in the heart, and they soon decided to share Mama's heartwrenching story on TikTok.

"I'm a little bit sad and confused why I'm back at the shelter," the captions read under a clip of the sweet cat. "I'm sorry to my previous adopters for being too playful with their other cat."

"I was trying my best... I was just so happy to be in a home of my own," her story continued.