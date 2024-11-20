Cat's tragic secret uncovered by X-ray – how could he live like that?
St. Johann, Austria - When Tanja Grundner first came across a neglected but surprisingly trusting cat, she had no idea what the furry friend had been through.
The woman originally only wanted to take the poor animal to be neutered, but then she noticed that he was obviously in pain, as reported by the Kronen Zeitung newspaper.
The cat was thoroughly examined and X-rayed by a vet, who made a shocking discovery – the poor cat had three bullets in his head, two in his chest, and one in his abdomen.
The police were then called in to track down the person responsible for these gruesome injuries.
The cat, who was named Konstantin, was taken into the care of Felicita Animal Aid.
Konstantin the cat had been living with six bullets in his body for some time
The extent of the cruelty to the animal was not visible at first because, when Tanja found the feline, all the bullet wounds had actually already healed.
Little Konstantin had been living with the bullets in his body for some time!
Some of the bullets can be removed, but the ones in his head (apart from the one in his eye) must remain in place.
The others are due to be surgically removed, but these are expensive and potentially dangerous procedures.
The treatment costs around 1000 euros ($1,054.25), and it's hoped that the cat will survive the operation.
Here's hoping for a fast and easy recovery for this brave kitty, and a loving forever home afterwards!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Tierhilfe FEliciTA e.V.