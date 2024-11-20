Cat's tragic secret uncovered by X-ray – how could he live like that?

St. Johann, Austria - When Tanja Grundner first came across a neglected but surprisingly trusting cat , she had no idea what the furry friend had been through.

The cat was thoroughly examined and X-rayed by a vet, who made a shocking discovery. © Screenshot/Facebook/Tierhilfe FEliciTA e.V.

The woman originally only wanted to take the poor animal to be neutered, but then she noticed that he was obviously in pain, as reported by the Kronen Zeitung newspaper.

The cat was thoroughly examined and X-rayed by a vet, who made a shocking discovery – the poor cat had three bullets in his head, two in his chest, and one in his abdomen.

The police were then called in to track down the person responsible for these gruesome injuries.

The cat, who was named Konstantin, was taken into the care of Felicita Animal Aid.