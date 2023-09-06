Leo the Home Depot cat becomes the TikTok folk hero we never knew we needed

Burlington County, New Jersey - Leo the cat was brought to live at a Home Depot store about a year ago to help combat a rodent problem, and he's since become an internet folk hero inspiring the masses.

Leo the Home Depot cat hanging out in an empty plant container. © Screenshot/TikTok/@cat_dad_2020

Need fix-its for your home? It's Leo to the rescue!

The employees at a Home Depot store in Burlington County, New Jersey take turns caring for Leo, making sure he's fed and has regular vet visits, as per some now infamous TikToks making the rounds.

Little did his human co-workers know at the start that Leo was fated to become a runaway TikTok star!

Leo is now known for being highly vocal, sleeping in shopping carts, and modeling his large collection of novelty T-shirts.

And both shoppers and TikTokers can't get enough.