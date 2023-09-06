Leo the Home Depot cat becomes the TikTok folk hero we never knew we needed
Burlington County, New Jersey - Leo the cat was brought to live at a Home Depot store about a year ago to help combat a rodent problem, and he's since become an internet folk hero inspiring the masses.
Need fix-its for your home? It's Leo to the rescue!
The employees at a Home Depot store in Burlington County, New Jersey take turns caring for Leo, making sure he's fed and has regular vet visits, as per some now infamous TikToks making the rounds.
Little did his human co-workers know at the start that Leo was fated to become a runaway TikTok star!
Leo is now known for being highly vocal, sleeping in shopping carts, and modeling his large collection of novelty T-shirts.
And both shoppers and TikTokers can't get enough.
Who is Leo the Home Depot cat?
Jeffrey Simpkins is a regular customer at the Burlington County Home Depot and started filming the friendly cat for his TikTok account @cat_dad_2020 in June.
"He has two name tags that say 'Hello my name is Leo,' and then the other one says, like, 'Mount Laurel Store,' so he’s registered to the store," Simpkins told ABC 7 Chicago.
His TikTok account is estimated to have a total of 50 million views and 7.8 million likes, due in large part to Leo's adorable contributions.
Fans of the cat now reportedly often come to the Home Depot specifically to meet Leo. The cat has even been voted Employee of the Year at the store.
Simpkins, a cat dad of two himself, expressed the hope that his videos can inspire others to donate to local animal shelters and adopt cats of their own.
If you'd like to send something directly to Leo, however, he does happen to have an Amazon wish list available. Although he's probably good on power tools.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@cat_dad_2020