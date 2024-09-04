Litter of kittens steals couple's hearts after moving into their backyard!

Cheshire, UK - A UK couple was shocked to find a litter of kittens in their backyard and quickly fell head over heels for the family of furry trespassers.

This family had their hearts stolen by a litter of kittens! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@pecanandmaple

When Maria Harrison from Cheshire, England, looked into her garden on the morning of August 8, she was shocked to find that it had been invaded!

A mother cat and her kittens had moved in and were lounging around the yard.

Maria filmed the heartwarming sight and shared it on her Instagram page @pecanandmaple. The sweet clip quickly went viral.

"Me and my fiancé recently bought our first home together," Harrison explained to Newsweek.

After discovering that a local cat had given birth to four kittens and claimed their new backyard as their own, the couple decided to take action.

Harrison and her fiancé had never taken care of cats before, but they do have two rabbits named Maple and Pecan.

"We quickly did lots of research and bought kitten food, a little shelter for them to live in, some flea treatment, and took care of them," Harrison said.