Litter of kittens steals couple's hearts after moving into their backyard!
Cheshire, UK - A UK couple was shocked to find a litter of kittens in their backyard and quickly fell head over heels for the family of furry trespassers.
When Maria Harrison from Cheshire, England, looked into her garden on the morning of August 8, she was shocked to find that it had been invaded!
A mother cat and her kittens had moved in and were lounging around the yard.
Maria filmed the heartwarming sight and shared it on her Instagram page @pecanandmaple. The sweet clip quickly went viral.
"Me and my fiancé recently bought our first home together," Harrison explained to Newsweek.
After discovering that a local cat had given birth to four kittens and claimed their new backyard as their own, the couple decided to take action.
Harrison and her fiancé had never taken care of cats before, but they do have two rabbits named Maple and Pecan.
"We quickly did lots of research and bought kitten food, a little shelter for them to live in, some flea treatment, and took care of them," Harrison said.
All four kittens have found forever homes!
After some digging, Harrison discovered that the kittens' father was a rare, stray Bengal cat, and the mother was a local cat.
Luckily, they reunited the mama with her family and found homes for all four kittens.
"One of the little kittens stole our hearts in particular, as he would never leave our sides and just wanted so much love and attention," Harrison said.
The kitten, now called Cashew, is gradually settling into his new home with Harrison and her fiancé.
"We're taking small steps to introduce Cashew to Maple and Pecan by swapping blankets and playing with all three animals," the new cat owner said.
"But it's going well so far, and they're happy to sit on the sofa having cuddles together," she added. "It's happily ever after!"
