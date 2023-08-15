New York City's animal shelters are bursting with abandoned cats and dogs
New York, New York - Animal shelters in New York are bursting at the seams as the number of adoptions fails to hold pace with the number of cats and dogs surrendered to care facilities in the city.
Crates are stacked on top of each other, and some poor residents have been given makeshift kennels in offices.
Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC) is at or over capacity, as the New York Times reported. And it's getting worse.
ACC reported that in the first six months of 2023, it took in about 4,500 cats and 2,429 dogs, a huge uptick compared to last year.
Unfortunately, the number of adoptions hasn't gone up as quickly.
These days dogs, cats, and other animals have to wait weeks and months to find new homes in conditions that many find stressful.
What's behind the overcrowding problem at NYC animal shelters?
As shelters get overwhelmed, more animals have to be euthanized – some 600 at three facilities through June this year. That's up from 450 in the same period in 2022, according to the New York Times.
While that's alarming, shelter workers say the euthanasia rates are still historically low and note that only animals with behavioral or medical problems that make adoption difficult are euthanized.
ACC is now posting "emergency placement" animal lists to combat this. If the animals on these lists aren't placed with a rescue group, adopted, or reclaimed by a previous owner within 42 hours, they are euthanized.
While overcrowding in animal shelters isn't a new concern in New York or the rest of the country, rescuers said a few things have created a perfect storm: A growing cat population, a national vet shortage, political indifference to the issue, and uncertain economic times.
There's also frustration with politicians, who are being urged to legislate incentives for landlords to allow pets, as well as increase the shelter system's budget.
Above all, carers have one message for animal lovers: adopt if you can!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/Animal Care Centers of NYC