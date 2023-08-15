New York City's animal shelters are bursting with abandoned cats and dogs

New York, New York - Animal shelters in New York are bursting at the seams as the number of adoptions fails to hold pace with the number of cats and dogs surrendered to care facilities in the city.

New York Animal shelters are bursting at the seems with abandoned and surrendered cats, and adoption rates aren't keeping up. © Screenshot/Instagram/Animal Care Centers of NYC

Crates are stacked on top of each other, and some poor residents have been given makeshift kennels in offices.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC) is at or over capacity, as the New York Times reported. And it's getting worse.

ACC reported that in the first six months of 2023, it took in about 4,500 cats and 2,429 dogs, a huge uptick compared to last year.

Unfortunately, the number of adoptions hasn't gone up as quickly.

These days dogs, cats, and other animals have to wait weeks and months to find new homes in conditions that many find stressful.