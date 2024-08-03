Pregnant cat breaks into a home to give birth in the Air Conditioning during heat wave
Mullica Hill, New Jersey - A New Jersey family opened their guest room to find a litter of unexpected guests! A pregnant cat snuck into their guest room to give birth somewhere cool and comfortable during a heat wave.
A New Jersey family was shocked to find six newborn kittens and their mother in their guest room!
"DreamCloud found herself outdoors and heavily pregnant in the excessive heat wave we've been having, so DreamCloud did what any smart, determined mama would do. She broke into a house and gave birth to her little ones in cool comfort, right on the family's guest room mattress," Cheshire Cat Rescue wrote on Facebook.
The shocked family was concerned about their enexpected guests and contacted a local animal shelter.
"They contacted a local rescuer who, in turn, reached out to us (Cheshire Cat Rescue) to see if we could take the family in," Shauna, the founder of Cheshire Cat Rescue, told Love Meow.
The Cheshire Cat Rescue team jumped into action. They trapped the mama cat and her offspring and brought them to the rescue facility.
Mama cat is finally coming around to her caregivers
The mama cat, who the team dubbed, DreamCloud, wasn't too pleased to be in captivity.
She hissed and growled at her rescuers.
"I had a feeling she was just being protective over her new babies," Shauna explained.
Fortunately, the Cheshire Cat Rescue was patient and used to grumpy mama cats.
"She is super attentive. As soon as one of her little girls cries, she runs to lie down with them. She also watches closely if I handle them (to weigh or check on them) and will look so concerned," explained Shauna.
After a few weeks, DreamCloud has gotten used to her rescuers and is embracing the perks of being a well-fed indoor cat.
Once her kittens are independent, rescuers hope this former stray and her babies will find forever homes to love them!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Cheshire Cat Rescue & Sanctuary