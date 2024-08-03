Pregnant cat breaks into a home to give birth in the Air Conditioning during heat wave

Mullica Hill, New Jersey - A New Jersey family opened their guest room to find a litter of unexpected guests! A pregnant cat snuck into their guest room to give birth somewhere cool and comfortable during a heat wave.

What was that lying on the family's guest bed? Six newborn kittens! © Screenshot/Facebook/Cheshire Cat Rescue & Sanctuary

A New Jersey family was shocked to find six newborn kittens and their mother in their guest room!

"DreamCloud found herself outdoors and heavily pregnant in the excessive heat wave we've been having, so DreamCloud did what any smart, determined mama would do. She broke into a house and gave birth to her little ones in cool comfort, right on the family's guest room mattress," Cheshire Cat Rescue wrote on Facebook.

The shocked family was concerned about their enexpected guests and contacted a local animal shelter.

"They contacted a local rescuer who, in turn, reached out to us (Cheshire Cat Rescue) to see if we could take the family in," Shauna, the founder of Cheshire Cat Rescue, told Love Meow.

The Cheshire Cat Rescue team jumped into action. They trapped the mama cat and her offspring and brought them to the rescue facility.