President Biden's cat Willow leads purrfect Christmas tour of the White House
Washington DC - President Joe Biden's "first cat," Willow, just gave the purrfect Christmas tour of the White House, showing off her adorable and playful cattitude!
In the video from The Dodo, which was posted Wednesday, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and 3-year-old Willow showed off the White House's magical Christmas transformation as part of its Magic, Wonder, and Joy theme.
Dodo Producer Joanna Zelman jokes that she's "never been so nervous to meet a cat," and the short-haired tabby did not disappoint!
According to Zelman, Willow is "maybe the friendliest cat I've ever pet. And I've pet a lot of cats!"
Dr. Biden and her fur baby showed off the enchanting Christmas decorations, with the "affectionate" Willow sweetly rolling around in the fake snow. Not to worry, though – her mom was there to clean it off!
This year marks the rescue kitty's second holiday season with the Bidens.
Inside the White House's Magic, Wonder, and Joy decor theme
The video was released as part of the White House Advent Calendar series, which counts down the days until Christmas with magical holiday moments to spark magic, wonder, and joy for children via social media!
This year's ambitious theme was inspired by childlike wonder and includes 14,975 feet of ribbon, over 33,892 ornaments, and more than 350 candles.
"The 2023 White House holiday theme is inspired by how children experience this festive season: completely present in the beauty and bounty around them, their senses alight, with hearts open to the magic, wonder, and joy of the holidays," President Biden and the first lady wrote in a welcome letter featured in the commemorative 2023 White House Holiday Guide.
