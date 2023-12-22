President Biden's cat Willow leads purrfect Christmas tour of the White House

Washington DC - President Joe Biden 's "first cat ," Willow, just gave the purrfect Christmas tour of the White House, showing off her adorable and playful cattitude!

In the video from The Dodo, which was posted Wednesday, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and 3-year-old Willow showed off the White House's magical Christmas transformation as part of its Magic, Wonder, and Joy theme.

Dodo Producer Joanna Zelman jokes that she's "never been so nervous to meet a cat," and the short-haired tabby did not disappoint!



According to Zelman, Willow is "maybe the friendliest cat I've ever pet. And I've pet a lot of cats!"

Dr. Biden and her fur baby showed off the enchanting Christmas decorations, with the "affectionate" Willow sweetly rolling around in the fake snow. Not to worry, though – her mom was there to clean it off!

This year marks the rescue kitty's second holiday season with the Bidens.