Smarty-pants cats that became TikTok celebrities overnight!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Are you in need of some catnip for the soul this Caturday? We've rounded up three of TikTok's most adorable cat videos and dissected them so you don't have to!

These three hilarious cats on TikTok will surely make you re-think the intelligence of our feline friends! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@donna.aka.donna, @angelinaaz7, @kuzcopluscleo Cats are a popular subject on TikTok, and for good reason! They're adorable, funny, and often do things that make us scratch our heads. From cats with an uncanny sense of time to feline friends unbothered by unexpected company, these videos showcase the endless charm and unpredictability of our beloved furry companions. Animals Driver pulled over with giant bull named Howdy Doody riding shotgun Check out these three unforgettable cats that millions of people on TikTok are gushing over.

The time-telling kitty

In a clip by @donna.aka.donna, we meet a clever cat with an extraordinary talent. The video opens with a cat perched in front of an automatic food dispenser, with a clock sitting above it. As the seconds tick away, it becomes apparent to all that this cat has a remarkable ability to recognize time! "The fact that he not only recognizes 12:00 but that 11:59 comes before 12:00," one viewer mentioned. The caption humorously declares, "I think we accidentally taught our cat how to tell time." With over 14.1 million views and 1.7 million likes, it's clear that this cat has got people wrapped around his little paw. Check out this genius kitty:

The fearless feline vs. the tiny snake

A video by @angelinaazz7 introduced us to an audacious orange cat that proved to be the epitome of chill in the face of terror. Thw viral video shows the cat lounging outside next to a tiny little snake. The snake, showing a little bit of aggression, nips at the cat several times, but it doesn't seem to bother the relaxed kitty. (Too much catnip?) "Cat mildly inconvenienced by angry shoelace," one viewer joked. Garnering a whopping 28.4 million views and 2.5 million likes, viewers across the world couldn't handle this calm and collected kitty. Check out the hilarity:

Kuzco's Korner

This video, courtesy of TikTok user @kuzcopluscleo, shows a cat named Kuzco, named from Disney's The Emporer's New Groove, who has a peculiar reaction to the arrival of guests. The caption reads, "My cat when we have guests over." What follows is a comical display of Kuzco's introvertive antics. In the clip, Kuzco climbs onto the kitchen counter, then scales the refrigerator before finally disappearing into an upper cabinet labeled "Kuzco's Korner." One viewer commented, "When the landlord is coming and they don't know you have a cat." With 10.1 million views and 1.4 million likes, Kuzco proves TikTok continues to be a treasure trove of adorable cat videos. Check out his magical hiding spot: