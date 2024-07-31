This cat deserves gold for trying to help Team USA at the Olympics!

TikTokers think a black and white cat deserves a gold medal for supporting the USA men's gymnastics team. This feline isn't about to let gymnast Asher Hong fall!

This cat deserves the gold for his efforts to support Team USA at the Olympics. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@halliekathryn0

TikToker Hallie Kathryn's cat, Maverick Meow, has the internet swooning over his "spotting" skills.

An adorable video shows the cat trying to catch Team USA's Asher Hong during his high bar routine at the 2024 Paris Olympics by pawing and jumping at the TV screen.

Maverick follows the gymnast's every move.

This cat is laser-focused, and it's hysterical!

Per his owner's comments, Maverick likely thinks he can catch the contestants if they fall.