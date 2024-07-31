This cat deserves gold for trying to help Team USA at the Olympics!
TikTokers think a black and white cat deserves a gold medal for supporting the USA men's gymnastics team. This feline isn't about to let gymnast Asher Hong fall!
TikToker Hallie Kathryn's cat, Maverick Meow, has the internet swooning over his "spotting" skills.
An adorable video shows the cat trying to catch Team USA's Asher Hong during his high bar routine at the 2024 Paris Olympics by pawing and jumping at the TV screen.
Maverick follows the gymnast's every move.
This cat is laser-focused, and it's hysterical!
Per his owner's comments, Maverick likely thinks he can catch the contestants if they fall.
TikTokers love this cat's Olympic participation
"So basically your cat is in the Olympics, got it," quipped one TikTok commenter under the now-viral video of the cat trying to catch the Olympic gymnast.
Others applauded Maverick as "an active participant" in Team USA's bronze medal in the team final.
A few social media users think this cat deserves a "Gold medal for support and participation." Some dubbed this video the "best Olympic footage so far," and asked if there would be more.
Hallie promised she'd do her best to catch Maverick in action during the rest of the 2024 Paris Olympics, but admitted that he was asleep in the kitchen while Simone Biles competed. Maybe he knew she had it in the bag!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@halliekathryn0