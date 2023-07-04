This rescue kitten's story has TikTokers smitten!

A Texas woman was running some errands, she heard meows from a bush next to the parking lot. A tiny abandoned kitten then answered her calls!

By Dana-Jane Kruse

Wolfe City, Texas - TikTokers are all about this rescue kitten named Biscuit. This cat's story had them on the edge of their seats.

Maci Raney wasn't planning on rescuing a cat while running errands, but she had to figure out what was meowing in the bushes next to the Tractor Supply store's parking lot. "I called her and she immediately ran to me," Maci Raney says in her now-viral TikTok. "I don't know if it was the universe telling her I was there to rescue her," she added. Maci picked the tiny fur ball up and took it to her car. The kitten started kneading the air with its paws while Maci was filming. The TikToker said the cat was "making biscuits." Animals Orcas collide with boats during sailing race in more killer whale "attacks" This clip went viral and boasts almost two million views and counting.

This rescue kitten got named Biscuit, because she immediately started happily kneading the air when she was rescued. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/m_racey

This kitten might be a danger to this TikToker's other cats

Maci has two dogs, three cats, lots of chickens, ducks, and rabbits. Biscuit quickly made new friends. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/m_racey Maci was smitten with the kitten and took her home. She kept her 134,000 followers updated with frequent TikToks and named the kitten Biscuit, because of her adorable kneading.

But Biscuit wasn't in great shape, as Maci told The Dodo. She had fleas, a tapeworm, and needed to see a vet. Maci was starting to introduce Biscuit to her two dogs, three cats, chickens, ducks, and rabbits when she got some bad news from the vet. Animals Florida woman keeps her balance during terrifying shark encounter! Biscuit tested positive for feline leukemia (FeLV). FeLV is a potentially fatal disease that affects cats' immune systems and can cause cancer. Not only that, it is contagious. As she said in an update, Maci was heartbroken: "I had planned on keeping her, but us living in a camper and me having three other cats, that’s just not going to be possible, and I want to give her the best life she possibly can have."

Biscuit is one lucky rescue kitten

Biscuit is thriving and growing in her new home. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/m_racey As Maci was trying to find Biscuit a new home, she got some amazing news. Biscuit's feline leukemia test had been a false positive! The TikToker decided to take her followers' advice and get the kitten retested. Per her happy update video, sometimes kittens can get false positives because they are still covered with their parents' antibodies. TikTok users were thrilled and thousands celebrated Biscuit's results. Two months after her rescue, Biscuit seems to be thriving and TikTok is here for it. Maci's Biscuit updates regularly rake in thousands of views and likes.