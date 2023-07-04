This rescue kitten's story has TikTokers smitten!
Wolfe City, Texas - TikTokers are all about this rescue kitten named Biscuit. This cat's story had them on the edge of their seats.
Maci Raney wasn't planning on rescuing a cat while running errands, but she had to figure out what was meowing in the bushes next to the Tractor Supply store's parking lot.
"I called her and she immediately ran to me," Maci Raney says in her now-viral TikTok. "I don't know if it was the universe telling her I was there to rescue her," she added.
Maci picked the tiny fur ball up and took it to her car. The kitten started kneading the air with its paws while Maci was filming. The TikToker said the cat was "making biscuits."
This clip went viral and boasts almost two million views and counting.
This kitten might be a danger to this TikToker's other cats
Maci was smitten with the kitten and took her home. She kept her 134,000 followers updated with frequent TikToks and named the kitten Biscuit, because of her adorable kneading.
But Biscuit wasn't in great shape, as Maci told The Dodo. She had fleas, a tapeworm, and needed to see a vet.
Maci was starting to introduce Biscuit to her two dogs, three cats, chickens, ducks, and rabbits when she got some bad news from the vet.
Biscuit tested positive for feline leukemia (FeLV). FeLV is a potentially fatal disease that affects cats' immune systems and can cause cancer. Not only that, it is contagious.
As she said in an update, Maci was heartbroken: "I had planned on keeping her, but us living in a camper and me having three other cats, that’s just not going to be possible, and I want to give her the best life she possibly can have."
Biscuit is one lucky rescue kitten
As Maci was trying to find Biscuit a new home, she got some amazing news.
Biscuit's feline leukemia test had been a false positive!
The TikToker decided to take her followers' advice and get the kitten retested.
Per her happy update video, sometimes kittens can get false positives because they are still covered with their parents' antibodies. TikTok users were thrilled and thousands celebrated Biscuit's results.
Two months after her rescue, Biscuit seems to be thriving and TikTok is here for it. Maci's Biscuit updates regularly rake in thousands of views and likes.
It looks like TikTok's favorite rescue kitten is living her best life.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/m_racey