Tiny rescue cat holds a major surprise for owners!

A cat named Mathilda weighed just two pounds when she was adopted, only for her new owner to learn she had quite a secret in store!

By Anne-Sophie Mielke

Perth, Australia - When a woman from Australia spontaneously adopted a tiny, sick kitten from the shelter, she never could've seen this major surprise coming!

Kitten Mathilda weighed only about two pounds when adopted. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/loulouandmo Alli Cummings lives in Perth, Australia, with her two children, Loulou and Mo, and the family dog, Nahla. In fact, the mom of two thought her family was complete until the local pet store put a litter of abandoned kittens up for adoption. One of the little fur babies immediately captured her heart: Mathilda. "She was found with her siblings on the streets of Perth," Alli told Newsweek. "She was the smallest kitten in the pen." Alli knew she absolutely had to take Mathilda, whom she calls Tillie for short, home, even though the tiny cat's condition was anything but good.

Kitten Mathilda received a gloomy prognosis at first

Mathilda was given a grim prognosis before owner Alli Cummings sought a second opinion. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/loulouandmo At four months old, the gray and white animal weighed around two pounds, just half the weight of other cats her age. "She spent the first day snuggled in a blanket on my shoulder, and the first meal she absolutely inhaled, she was starving," Alli recalled. "She had only been spayed two days before and had already pulled out her stitches, so we had to watch her carefully." That very wound would become infected the following day, so when Mathilda also developed a fever and appeared lethargic, Alli rushed her to the vet, who had a terrible suspicion. "This vet said that she was a very sick kitten who would need various tests and then would probably be put to sleep as they believed she had Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV)," the Australian native said. Alli refused to accept this grim prognosis and called another vet for a second opinion.



Rescue kitten turned out to be a pedigree breed!

Mathilda the cat made an impressive recovery, and owner Alli couldn't be happier! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/loulouandmo "She was shocked at the terrible state Tillie was in," Alli said. The kitten was "underweight, very thin, and had patchy fur," her owner recalled.

Fortunately, however, the diagnosis at this practice was different. Instead of the virus, the doctor only suspected an infection. For two weeks, the kitten was given an antibiotic and put on a high-calorie diet. Alli also had to keep checking the wound on her belly and make sure Tillie didn't overexert herself. Thankfully, her efforts were about to pay off! Mathilda recovered quickly, and she began to grow bigger and bigger. "We were discussing her gorgeous tail and coat, and after looking at her hairy ears, the vet believes she is a Maine Coon," Alli said. If this assumption proves to be true, the Cummings family can soon look forward to a 10-to-16-inch tall and up to 18 pound roommate.

