Toddler tries to play with her dead cat in bizarre viral video
Long Island, Queens - Some may find what happens in this viral video a little macabre, considering that it shows a little girl playing with a long-dead cat in front of the camera. But it's not quite as horrific as it sounds!
In a now-viral video, two-year-old Harlee plays on a little indoor slide when she asks her mother, Nicole Juliana DelGiudice, a seemingly innocuous question.
The little girl wanted to know if the family cat could also go down the slide.
The catch is that Smokey, the cat Harlee is referring to, died in April 2023 at the age of nine.
Harlee was just six weeks old at the time and was completely unaware of the tragic death of her furry friend.
It wasn't until the animal had been dead for two years that the tot noticed the cat's urn in her mother's hand and asked what the vessel was.
"I told her that even though we can't see him anymore, he's somewhere sleeping peacefully and that we'll see him again one day," Nicole recalls to People.
"I told her we can still remember him and love him."
Video of girl sweetly playing with cat's urn goes viral
She explained to her daughter that the urn was a way of remembering and showing love to her beloved pet.
Since then, Harlee kept asking for the urn and began to incorporate it into her daily life.
At one point, she put the jar in her bed as she went to sleep.
For this reason, it was no big surprise to the 32-year-old mom when the two-year-old asked for Smokey's ashes to play with her on the slide.
"I wasn't exactly expecting her to send him down by himself," the mom explained.
"I just let it happen because I like to allow her to express the use of her own free will, as long as there’s no harm in it."
Fortunately, the millions of viewers on TikTok took the situation mostly with humor, with one user writing, "Well that was URNexpected" as another said, "… well that's took a tURN I wasn't expecting."
"That is the chillest cat I have ever seen. So calm!" added a third.
Another joked, "I was worried that the cat might get hurt but is kinda too late for that huh???"
And Harlee? She definitely has a good story to tell later when she is asked about her favorite "toy" from childhood.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@nicolexjuliana