Toddler tries to play with her dead cat in bizarre viral video

Some may find what happens in this viral video a little macabre, considering that it shows a little girl playing with a long-dead cat in front of the camera. But it's not quite as horrific as it sounds!

In a now-viral video, two-year-old Harlee plays on a little indoor slide when she asks her mother, Nicole Juliana DelGiudice, a seemingly innocuous question.

The little girl wanted to know if the family cat could also go down the slide.

The catch is that Smokey, the cat Harlee is referring to, died in April 2023 at the age of nine.

Harlee was just six weeks old at the time and was completely unaware of the tragic death of her furry friend.

It wasn't until the animal had been dead for two years that the tot noticed the cat's urn in her mother's hand and asked what the vessel was.

"I told her that even though we can't see him anymore, he's somewhere sleeping peacefully and that we'll see him again one day," Nicole recalls to People.

"I told her we can still remember him and love him."