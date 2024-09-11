When cat owner sees what her kitty is doing to the food delivery guy, she is shocked!
Australia - A cat owner was recently struck by shock when she opened the door to the food delivery boy because the poor fellow was in a sticky predicament caused by the woman's pet.
He just wanted something to eat!
In a hilarious video recorded by the doorbell camera, the delivery guy stands bent over in front of the customer's door.
Magnus the cat is perched on his back, making himself comfortable while the considerate worker is particularly careful not to throw the cat off in case the animal should come to harm.
But all the twisting and turning doesn't help – the cat has obviously found a new favorite spot.
The TikTok audience can laugh at the hilarious footage, but the delivery boy and the customer were freaking out at the time!
In an interview with Newsweek, Magnus' owner spoke about the embarrassing moment.
Viral TikTok video shows cat's curious moment
"I was ordering food delivery, and when I opened the door, I was shocked to find my indoor-only cat on top of the poor delivery man," the cat's owner said.
"He must've escaped via the catio that I have set up, as when I went to inspect, I saw a gap in the fencing that he had somehow made."
The whole situation was very embarrassing for her and she apologized to the young man several times.
"My cat was still sitting on top of him while we spoke," she said.
"I hurriedly grabbed Magnus and made sure to give the driver a generous tip."
At least in hindsight, she can be happy about the silly situation as her viral TikTok video has now received 1.2 million views and counting!
The only loser in all of this is Magnus the cat, who is now even better guarded than before!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@doublemeowski