When cat owner sees what her kitty is doing to the food delivery guy, she is shocked!

Australia - A cat owner was recently struck by shock when she opened the door to the food delivery boy because the poor fellow was in a sticky predicament caused by the woman's pet.

Magnus the cat looks so harmless – but not when takeout is involved! © Screenshot/TikTok/@doublemeowski

He just wanted something to eat!

In a hilarious video recorded by the doorbell camera, the delivery guy stands bent over in front of the customer's door.

Magnus the cat is perched on his back, making himself comfortable while the considerate worker is particularly careful not to throw the cat off in case the animal should come to harm.

But all the twisting and turning doesn't help – the cat has obviously found a new favorite spot.

The TikTok audience can laugh at the hilarious footage, but the delivery boy and the customer were freaking out at the time!

In an interview with Newsweek, Magnus' owner spoke about the embarrassing moment.