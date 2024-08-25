Woman is shocked to see what maintenance man does to her cat on hidden camera!

Nevada - Like so many cat owners, Raven Green wanted to know how her kitty Earl was doing when she wasn't at home. What she saw on the pet camera blew her away!

In the video, the maintenance man suddenly appears in the apartment of Raven Green and her cat Earl. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@rdizzle99

When she recently checked on her pet again via video, she was amazed to see her cat standing opposite the maintenance man in the living room.



Green has since published the video on TikTok, in which the curious situation from August 8 can be seen. It took place in her living room at around 12.40 PM.

In the clip, the man is standing in the middle of the living room and looks a little puzzled.

The reason? Earl the cat is meowing wildly to himself.

Eventually, the man joins in the "conversation" until the animal finally comes over to him to be stroked.

"Earl loves to talk, he's always been a chatty boy since I got him," Green explained in an interview with Newsweek.

"Earl talks to visitors often when they come over," she continued.

"He also likes to give me a talking to when I go out of town for a few days and demands some food."