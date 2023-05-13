Cheery donkey enraptures TikTok: "This makes my heart so happy"

North Carolina - A donkey and its bond with its owner is radiating nothing but love on TikTok !

A donkey is captivating TikTok with its sweet demeanor and outpouring of love for its human. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/_soph.xox._

Donkey are animals which might not have the best reputation.

But the stereotypes are being disproved by one TikTok account that is inspiring millions of users worldwide, making it clear donkeys are certainly worthy of some affection!

Several clips posted by TikTok user Sophie Hodgson show her adorable animal interactions, but some have gone more viral than others.

Millions have been amazed to see one particular clip that has since been reposted in which a donkey named DomDom runs towards Sophie, seemingly recognizing her and greeting her with gratitude and love.

The donkey makes warm noises, while Sophie says, "I missed you too!" The feelings between them are clearly mutual, and the vid has been watched a whopping 53 million times and counting.

The donkey has a warm disposition in many other videos as well, as it appears to be happy-go-lucky when it's being filmed.

As Sophie's account explains, "Let my donkey make your day better."