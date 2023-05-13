Cheery donkey enraptures TikTok: "This makes my heart so happy"
North Carolina - A donkey and its bond with its owner is radiating nothing but love on TikTok!
Donkey are animals which might not have the best reputation.
But the stereotypes are being disproved by one TikTok account that is inspiring millions of users worldwide, making it clear donkeys are certainly worthy of some affection!
Several clips posted by TikTok user Sophie Hodgson show her adorable animal interactions, but some have gone more viral than others.
Millions have been amazed to see one particular clip that has since been reposted in which a donkey named DomDom runs towards Sophie, seemingly recognizing her and greeting her with gratitude and love.
The donkey makes warm noises, while Sophie says, "I missed you too!" The feelings between them are clearly mutual, and the vid has been watched a whopping 53 million times and counting.
The donkey has a warm disposition in many other videos as well, as it appears to be happy-go-lucky when it's being filmed.
As Sophie's account explains, "Let my donkey make your day better."
Donkey clip touches millions of people
What makes the viewers so fond of the TikTok snippets is that the four-legged friend always responds to its owner's calls, and rushes toward her full of joy.
The reactions to the clips have shown how much users enjoy the two together, with some users finding it hard to believe how close their bond is.
"I think I've never had a video that made my heart melt like that!" one wrote. "This makes my heart so happy."
"The way he calls for you as soon as he hears your voice," another commented. "I've lost track of how many times I've watched this because I love it so much."
Other TikTokers were surprised by the animal's demeanor: "I didn't even know donkeys could purr... Delightful!"
Sophie not only gifts her nearly 700,000 followers with short videos of her and her donkey, but some chickens and horses also get screen time too.
Life on a farm is certainly full of animal surprises, and after watching along, it should be clear just how much cheer a happy donkey can bring.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/_soph.xox._