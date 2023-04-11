Chimp cuddling with lion cubs warms hearts on social media
Miami, Florida - A clip of a chimpanzee making friends with baby lions tugs at thousands of Instagram users' heartstrings!
The chimp, named Limbani, lives at the Zoological Wildlife Foundation in Miami, Florida.
This cute guy is a star at the nature reserve and a fan of humans. That's because he basically grew up with them. When he was born, he had a horrible case of pneumonia and needed a lot of help.
But Limbani gets on just as well with other animals, as a now viral sweet clip proves. Content creator Landon Scherr recently shared the moment the chimp got the chance to meet two lion cubs, to the delight of millions.
In the adorable footage, Limbani cuddles and pets the baby big cats, gives the kittens belly tickles, sweet big hugs, and pats.
The heartwarming video of the cross species meet up went viral on Instagram and TikTok.
This chimpanzee cuddling with big baby cats is sweet
Chimpanzee Limbani is clearly thrilled to be hanging out with the baby lions. In the clip, the chimp's got a huge grin on his face as he gives both cubs a hug.
The little lions are a little skeptical at first, but get used to the affectionate monkey and even give him a few licks.
On Instagram, users gushed over the clip, set to the song You Are The Reason from Calum Scott. One commenter asked,
"Is anyone else crying with happiness?!?" Another wrote "This is why I pay my internet bills.
Pop star Scot himself was also delighted by the clip, commenting: Honoured that my song is the soundtrack to this!!"
Limbani is a very special chimp who also makes music and paints. His colorful artwork has been sold for thousands of dollars!
