Chimp cuddling with lion cubs warms hearts on social media

Miami, Florida - A clip of a chimpanzee making friends with baby lions tugs at thousands of Instagram users' heartstrings!

This chimpanzee cuddling with lion cubs is super sweet. © Collage: screenshots/Instagram/landonscherr

The chimp, named Limbani, lives at the Zoological Wildlife Foundation in Miami, Florida.

This cute guy is a star at the nature reserve and a fan of humans. That's because he basically grew up with them. When he was born, he had a horrible case of pneumonia and needed a lot of help.

But Limbani gets on just as well with other animals, as a now viral sweet clip proves. Content creator Landon Scherr recently shared the moment the chimp got the chance to meet two lion cubs, to the delight of millions.

In the adorable footage, Limbani cuddles and pets the baby big cats, gives the kittens belly tickles, sweet big hugs, and pats.

The heartwarming video of the cross species meet up went viral on Instagram and TikTok.