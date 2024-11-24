Chimps are upping their tool game, new study says

Washington DC - Chimpanzees are steadily honing their tool-using skills in a process unfolding over millennia, driven by the exchange of ideas through migrations between populations, according to a new scientific study published this week in Science.

Planet of the Apes may have been onto something...

The finding in chimps – humans' closest living relatives – holds relevance for us too, as it supports the idea that, deep in the mists of time, our own ape ancestors leveraged social connections to improve their technologies, lead author Cassandra Gunasekaram told AFP.

Scientists have long marveled at chimps' ability to pass down intricate behaviors, like tool use, from one generation to the next.

Yet while human civilization has leaped from the Stone Age to the Space Age, chimpanzee "culture" – defined as socially learned behaviors – seemed to have remained static.

Gunasekaram, a doctoral student at the University of Zurich, set out to challenge this assumption.

She and colleagues combined genetic data tracing ancient chimpanzee migrations across Africa with observations of 15 distinct foraging behaviors across dozens of populations and the four subspecies.

These behaviors were categorized into three levels: those requiring no tools, those with simple tools, like using chewed leaves as a sponge to absorb water from tree holes, and the most complex, which involve toolsets.

One striking example of toolset use comes from Congo, where chimps use a stout stick to bore a tunnel into the ground to reach a termite nest, then modify a plant stem by chewing its tip into a brush to "fish" for termites in the tunnel they've made.