Cocaine cat: Cincinnati Zoo issues update on serval with drugs found in system

Cincinnati, Ohio - The serval cat that tested positive for cocaine is now on the mend at the Cincinnati Zoo, and has been accepted into the zoo's Cat Ambassador Program.

A serval cat named Amiry was rescued from a tree after running from police back in January. © Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/CincyAnimalCARE & CincinnatiZoo

This African wild cat, which made headlines as "Cocaine Cat," goes by Amiry these days. And he's moving on up.

On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Zoo announced that Amiry has been accepted into their Cat Ambassador Program, which will help him "acclimate to a new environment and his new care team."

On Wednesday, the zoo tweeted that the cute spotted and striped wild cat "is eating well and moving around his new habit indoors and outside."

The updates are welcome news considering the rough road the Cocaine Cat has had!