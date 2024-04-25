Mountain lion cubs saved from watery demise in heroic rescue

Denver, Colorado - Two mountain lion cubs got stuck in a dam's overflow spillway just before it was scheduled to be flooded. Luckily, the young animals were spotted in the nick of time.

Colorado officials save two mountain lion cubs from a spillway in a dramatic rescue! © Screenshot/X/@CPW_SW

Pine River Irrigation District (PRID) dam tender Mike Canterbury noticed the two cubs in the spillway right before the dam that forms the Vallecito Reservoir near Durango, Colorado, was set to be opened on Friday.

Canterbury quickly informed the PRID superintendent, Ken Beck, and got the release of water postponed. He then notified Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), per the organization's X post.

The walls were too high for the young cats to climb, and if the water had been released, they would have likely drowned, the CPW added.

When Wildlife Officer Ty Smith got to the scene, he threw a rope into the spillway near the cubs.

Amazingly, one mountain lion latched on and allowed him to lift it out of harm's way. Once the cub was safe, it ran right into the woods.

The officers even caught the dramatic rescue on camera, and viral footage shows the big cat clinging to the rope as it's pulled from the spillway.

