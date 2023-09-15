Cow, coffee, and cuddles! Mini calf's sweet morning routine wows TikTok

A relaxed morning sets the tone for the rest of the day, and when you're lucky enough to spend your morning at home with a cute companion like Millie the mini calf, you'll be ready to seize the day!

In her first week with her new family, Millie the mini cow and her owner spent every morning together. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thehuskyfam

Most people only dream of an idyllic life in the countryside, surrounded by cute animals.

For the Husky Fam on TikTok, however, it's a reality. They regularly post adorable videos of their daily routine on their social media account, including some unforgettable wake-up calls.

On Monday, they posted a video of their morning routine with their tiny cow Millie, which has since been viewed more than 43.5 million times and counting.

Millie is a micro mini HighPark cow that the family brought home in early July "with a personalty that is so much bigger than her little body."

"Calves can get sick very easily, so I wanted to keep a close eye on her 24/7 during that time," Millie's owner explained under the new video.

That's why Millie is seen waking up inside a small hay bed inside the house, chilling with her owner in a pristine living room, and joining her for some morning coffee!

"This was our morning routine for Millie's first week with us," she wrote on the video. "It was our last morning waking up together so I wanted to document how special it was."