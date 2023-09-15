Cow, coffee, and cuddles! Mini calf's sweet morning routine wows TikTok
A relaxed morning sets the tone for the rest of the day, and when you're lucky enough to spend your morning at home with a cute companion like Millie the mini calf, you'll be ready to seize the day!
Most people only dream of an idyllic life in the countryside, surrounded by cute animals.
For the Husky Fam on TikTok, however, it's a reality. They regularly post adorable videos of their daily routine on their social media account, including some unforgettable wake-up calls.
On Monday, they posted a video of their morning routine with their tiny cow Millie, which has since been viewed more than 43.5 million times and counting.
Millie is a micro mini HighPark cow that the family brought home in early July "with a personalty that is so much bigger than her little body."
"Calves can get sick very easily, so I wanted to keep a close eye on her 24/7 during that time," Millie's owner explained under the new video.
That's why Millie is seen waking up inside a small hay bed inside the house, chilling with her owner in a pristine living room, and joining her for some morning coffee!
"This was our morning routine for Millie's first week with us," she wrote on the video. "It was our last morning waking up together so I wanted to document how special it was."
TikTok is in love with Millie the mini cow
In the clip, the two started their day waking up at 7:30 AM, and drinking coffee together on the couch.
Even though Millie didn't have her own cup, she seemed to be very interested in her owner's and licked it.
There was also a lot of "lovins," aka petting for Millie, and Spongebob Squarepants watching for her mom.
After some relaxation, the two continued at 8:15 AM with an "adventure to the barn", where the young calf ran excitedly with her breakfast, a bottle of milk.
A well-deserved snack later, the two headed out for a short walk. At 9:45, the calf got some stimulation with a hay-filled toy, and at 10, they concluded their morning with lots of cuddling.
TikTok users were obsessed with the cute routine. "New life goal: to be a mini cow mom who stays at home," one wrote.
Now Millie and her family's life looks very different, as she's grown into sleeping in the barn with her animal friends, creating a new morning routine with her farm pals.
Cover photo: @thehuskyfam/TikTok