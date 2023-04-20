Diver finds tragic surprise when reviewing pics of hammerhead sharks

Gold Coast, Australia - Her day was a complete success, but when Amber Bourke checked her photos in the evening, she was stunned. Bourke, who is known in Australia as a record holder in free diving, discovered that in one of the photos, which shows three scalloped hammerhead sharks, something was hanging from one of the animals ' mouths.

Last week, the Australian woman posted the image on her Instagram page, where she wrote: "Amazing to get to dive with endangered scalloped hammerhead sharks today. Unfortunately while editing this photo though I noticed the one on the right has a hook and line attached to it."

Bourke had been diving near Australia's Gold Coast with other people and the animals, she told Yahoo News, and it was the first time in her life she had ever swum with hammerhead sharks in the wild, the 32-year-old said.

Bourke explained, "I’d taken quite a few photos and came back and edited them that day,” she told the outlet. "That one was probably my favorite photo of the day, I managed to get three of the sharks in one photo which I was really happy with."



The professional diver admits there was also something she saw in the snap that made her swallow quite hard.