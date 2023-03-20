Professional bear huggers wanted in New Mexico!

Albuquerque, New Mexico - Do you give great bear hugs? Then the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish might have the perfect job for you, as it's now looking for animal lovers to cuddle bear cubs!

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is looking for animal lovers to join their conservation team as "professional bear huggers." © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/New Mexico Department of Game and Fish

Officials took to Facebook last week to announce that they are looking to add to their team of conservation officers.



One of the more exciting parts of the job includes crawling into bear dens and giving bear babies big old snuggles.

That's right: giving bear hugs would actually be part of your job!

"Conservation officer candidates must have a positive attitude, a strong work ethic, and the ability to work independently and as part of a team in remote locations across New Mexico," an agency spokesperson per the New York Post. They added, "A sense of adventure is a must!"

But bear hugging wouldn't be your only responsibility.