This dog's taste for window panes has the internet in stitches!

Georgia - This dog 's repeated lapping at a window pane has millions of TikTokers laughing and wondering what's gotten into him!

This TikTok clip has users wondering what's wrong with this dog! © Screenshot/TikTok/@spicy.spectre

Veterinary technician Gabby (23) from Georgia couldn't stop laughing over one of the dogs under her care. He wouldn't stop licking the glass door of his cage!

She decided to share a video of the dog's weird behavior to TikTok with the caption, "This is literally killing me."

The now-viral clip shows a brown dog with his snout pressed to the window, tongue against the glass. The pooch, who Gabby says is called T, looks dazed as he licks.

TikTokers loved the clip of the window-licking doggo. The clip boasts over 56.2 million views and counting!

Many commenters were convinced that the dog's strange behavior had to be a side effect of some powerful drug.