This dog's taste for window panes has the internet in stitches!
Georgia - This dog's repeated lapping at a window pane has millions of TikTokers laughing and wondering what's gotten into him!
Veterinary technician Gabby (23) from Georgia couldn't stop laughing over one of the dogs under her care. He wouldn't stop licking the glass door of his cage!
She decided to share a video of the dog's weird behavior to TikTok with the caption, "This is literally killing me."
The now-viral clip shows a brown dog with his snout pressed to the window, tongue against the glass. The pooch, who Gabby says is called T, looks dazed as he licks.
TikTokers loved the clip of the window-licking doggo. The clip boasts over 56.2 million views and counting!
Many commenters were convinced that the dog's strange behavior had to be a side effect of some powerful drug.
This dog apparently just likes to lick the window!
In the comments of a follow-up video, Gabby explained that the dog in the now super viral video wasn't on any type of drug.
That's right, T was sober!
She wrote, "You'd think he was on drugs or something, but no. I have so many pictures and videos of him I could make a compilation."
In the caption of another clip of T with his tongue stuck to the widow, she explained the silly situation in more detail: "T is in the hospital with us while he recovers from his surgery. His favorite way to pass the time is licking the windows while staring at everyone."
According to this veterinary student, the dog likes to lick window panes for fun! T sure has one weird hobby.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@spicy.spectre